At Least 14 Dead as Worshippers Swept Off by River During Ceremony in Johannesburg

A recovery operation resumed on December 5 in Johannesburg after at least 14 people were killed when a flash flood hit a baptism ceremony being held along Johannesburg’s Jukskei River on Saturday, December 3.

According to a local news report at least 15 people were recorded as missing.

A spokesman for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services said 14 bodies were recovered by December 4. Credit: City of Johannesburg EMS via Storyful