At Least 11 Killed After Avalanche Strikes Northern Pakistan, Officials Say

At least 11 people were killed and 13 injured after a snowy avalanche struck a province in northern Pakistan on May 26, local officials said.

According to official reports, the avalanche occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore district and evacuations were immediately issued.

Footage posted on Saturday by Ali Taj, a spokesperson for the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan, shows ongoing rescue operations in the mountainous region, Taj said.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed grief about the accident and attributed the avalanche to “the effects of climate change.” Credit: Ali Taj via Storyful