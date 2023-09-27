At Least 100 Killed in Fire at Wedding in Northern Iraq, State Media Says

At least 100 people were killed and 150 injured after a fire broke out at a wedding in northern Iraq on September 27, state media reported.

Emergency crews spent the night of September 26-27 sifting through rubble and searching for survivors at the venue in Al-Hamdaniyah.

Footage posted to X by the Iraqi Red Crescent Society shows an ambulance arriving at a hospital in Mosul.

Initial reports from Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate indicate fireworks were used during the ceremony and may have caused the fire inside the hall.

It also said that the wedding hall was covered with highly flammable panels.

Iraq’s prime minister has asked officials from the interior and health ministries to mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the fire. Credit: Iraqi Red Crescent via Storyful