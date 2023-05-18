At least 1 person still unaccounted for after massive hotel fire in Kittery, Maine

CBC

The daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo was killed in a targeted shooting in the parking lot of her beauty salon on Tuesday, Radio-Canada is reporting. Multiple sources tell Radio-Canada that a gunman shot Claudia Iacono five times at 4:30 p.m. after waiting for her to enter the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville, in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. Montreal police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds inside he