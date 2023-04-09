Lease nonrenewals prompt New Yorker residents to team up with KC Tenants

CBC

The Toronto Humane Society is trying to reunite an abandoned dog with its owner after the dog was left in the Davenport area earlier this week with a note saying the owner could no longer afford him. Max, who the note says will be four in June, was found at Primrose Avenue Parkette on Monday. It describes him as "good with kids," "smart" and "a good boy," but ultimately says the owner could no longer take care of him after losing employment and housing. "It is really unfortunate for Max and the