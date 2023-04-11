New learning kits help Palm Beach County children prepare for kindergarten

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, a former elementary school teacher and principal, oversees the country's sprawling 100,000-strong K-12 school system, grapples with its nearly $2 trillion in student debt and has helped lead post-COVID-19 reopenings and new battles over how American history is taught to children. Cardona spoke to Reuters this week about his department's new proposed rule on transgender athletes, what he thinks are the real reasons behind attacks on school curriculums and what's next for the Biden administration's student debt forgiveness battle. A recent Title IX proposed rule from the Department of Education prohibits outright bans in transgender athletes in sports, but allows schools to keep them from some teams.