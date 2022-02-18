Learning African culture through dance and drums

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Usually at the midway point of an Olympic women's bobsled race, the standings are super close. Not this one. Kaillie Humphries' first day of Olympic competition for the United States was a runaway, putting the American in complete control of the inaugural women's monobob race. She leads Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta. — her former teammate — by 1.04 seconds, by far the biggest halftime lead in Olympic women's bobsled history. “It wasn't perfect," Humphries said. The stand