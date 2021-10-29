Learn More About Changing Beauty Routines and Holiday Gift Ideas with Yesi Style
Learn More About Changing Beauty Routines and Holiday Gift Ideas with Yesi Style
Learn More About Changing Beauty Routines and Holiday Gift Ideas with Yesi Style
With Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe on the verge of making their season debuts, is there reason to believe Toronto can be a top-6 team in the East?
The Maple Leafs have locked up their top blueliner for eight more years at a cap hit south of $8M.
The results of an independent investigation conducted by Jenner & Block confirmed that Chicago's former video coach sexually abused a player in 2010.
The Toronto Raptors appear to have a preferred player type and it's possible that veteran Goran Dragic and sophomore Malachi Flynn might not fit the team's identity.
The NHL decided Friday not to discipline former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson casually strolled into a sports store in Newmarket, Ontario this week to get suited up for an outing at a local rink.
"It feels like instead of playing one game, it kind of feels like I played three."
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington somehow suckered Nazem Kadri into a misconduct after swinging his stick at the Avalanche forward's head.
If Gary Trent Jr. can maintain his impressive defence, his offensive inconsistencies will become much more acceptable for Nick Nurse and the Raptors.
Tommy Fury is 7-0 since becoming a professional boxer in 2018.
Baker Mayfield missed just one game due to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
The effects of Kyle Beach's bravery are still trickling into the sports world.
All these years of being bad are finally starting to pay off for the Detroit Red Wings.
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks.
Joel Quenneville has resigned as Panthers coach after meeting with Gary Bettman about his role in the Blackhawks sex-abuse cover-up scandal.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are separated by two points after a quarter of the Premier League season. A cut above the rest of the division, the three-horse title race looks set to be one of the most exciting for years.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local): 7:15 p.m. The tarp is being taken off the field at Truist Park, about an hour before the scheduled start of World Series Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. The first World Series Game in Atlanta since 1999 is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m. It will be the first Series game at the ballpark, which opened in 2017 and replaced Turner Field. ___ 6:25 p.m. The infield is still covered at Truist Park, though p
ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Freddie Freeman has made it clear he wants to complete his career in Atlanta. So naturally, he’s tried to avoid thoughts that he could be facing his final three home games with the team. Freeman is a pending unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old first baseman led the Braves into Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park with the Braves and Houston Astros tied at one game each. “I haven’t envisioned playing anywhere else because I haven’t gotten to that point yet,” F
Inter Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín, a brother of teammate Gonzolo Higuaín, will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season. Federico Higuaín, 37, joined Miami from D.C. United in October 2020 and has three goals in 24 league games this season. Miami made the announcement Friday. He also has played in MLS for Columbus (2012-19) as part of a career that has included stints at Argentina's River Plate (2003-07) and Nueva Chicago (2005-07), Turkey's Beşiktaş (2007-08), Mexico's América