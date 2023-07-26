A (leap) year away: Olympic fever mounts as countdown to Paris 2024 begins

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, July 26: Olympic fever grips the French papers, which look at whether Paris is ready, 366 days before the opening ceremony of the Games. Also: a new study shows that key Atlantic ocean currents could collapse in the coming decades, which would be a catastrophe for Europe, North America and West Africa. Finally: a new jacket with integrated fans is the must-have fashion accessory for cooling down this summer in Japan!



