Leaky Black scores and draws the foul

"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Ronaldo is the men's all-time leading Euros scorer with 14 goals.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
Mexico scored just one goal in three Copa América games, and fell short of the quarterfinals after drawing Ecuador 0-0.
The 26-year-old and the NBA's winningest franchise agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, ending in the 2029-30 season.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.