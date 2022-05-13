Leafs have to write a brave new chapter in Game 7

The Maple Leafs have lost eight consecutive closeout games, dating back to the 2018 playoffs, so Toronto will have to battle history as well as the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup series.

Video Transcript

- The Leafs have lost eight consecutive closeout games dating back to 2018. Can they change that on Saturday? Yes or no? I don't know. I don't know. I want it more than anything, and I think all these fans can say, that we just want that one win. It's kind of both. Do I believe that they can do it? For sure. Will they? I don't know.

We'll have to have to wait and see, but I don't know. Maybe I'm just wrapped up in the disappointment and the sadness and the frustration, so maybe that's where a lot of that is coming from. But at this moment, I hope that they do. I really do. I really do hope that they can, but Tampa must be on a high right now, man.

For a moment, it could have been over for them. Them, even the fans too, that arena was not as lively, but this life, man, this jump, that's going to be huge for them, especially the person who got the game winner and Brayden Point. Because for the most part, we're used to Brayden Point snapping in the playoffs, and he has looked rather human. But man, a goal like that, it's all you need.

So this will be the most difficult game of the season. And I think this is because I can't shake the past of game 7 as always being the worst game or that final game of the series is always their worst game. Last year, game 7, brutal. Year before that, game 5 against Columbus, brutal. Game 7 in 2019 against Boston, horrible. They lost 3-nothing.

At the same time, I've been a firm believer that this team is different. I think that's what it is. I think that's what it is is that I think I kind of convinced myself that for this team to be different, they have to end it in 6, and I did say that. Because the Leafs of past years would say, you know what, we'll try for this one, but if not, at least we have game 7. At least we can have game 7.

And by no means was that this game. Again, I thought they played amazing. I thought they played well. I think that's where my hesitation is, is that, look, I'm struggling remembering what happened in the past. But yeah, I said Leafs in 7. I'm sticking to that. So yeah, positive thoughts. Positive thoughts this time.