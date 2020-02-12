Live Laugh Leafs - Leafs tame Coyotes in OT, the legends of Jack Campbell and Zach Hyman grow

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

Maple Leafs reporter Justin Cuthbert and NHL Analyst Mike Stephens break down the Leafs' 3-2 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes, which included another legendary performance by Zach Hyman. Also, is Jack Campbell saving the Leafs' season? The boys certainly think so. Mix in a little Timothy Liljegren talk and a debate about Frederik Andersen's future, and you've got yourself a pod!

