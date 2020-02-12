Live Laugh Leafs - Leafs tame Coyotes in OT, the legends of Jack Campbell and Zach Hyman grow

Maple Leafs reporter Justin Cuthbert and NHL Analyst Mike Stephens break down the Leafs' 3-2 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes, which included another legendary performance by Zach Hyman. Also, is Jack Campbell saving the Leafs' season? The boys certainly think so. Mix in a little Timothy Liljegren talk and a debate about Frederik Andersen's future, and you've got yourself a pod!

