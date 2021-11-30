The Leafs are really good, but are they a juggernaut?

Pierre LeBrun suggested that the Maple Leafs are playing like a juggernaut right now, which sent understandably pessimistic Toronto fans into a tailspin, as they fear jinxing their team before another anxiety-wrecked postseason.



On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar addresses the use of the 'juggernaut' word, puts some respect on Alexander Kerfoot, and explains why he for one is all in on the Leafs this season.



