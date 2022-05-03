  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leafs must build on statement game, Tampa will bite back

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Maple Leafs sent a clear message to the rest of the NHL with their 5-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series but the defending champions are unlikely to be rolled over as easy in Game 2.

Video Transcript

- [? Darren ?] Hovey, was this a statement game from the Leafs? Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely, it has to be. Because [? you know ?] your Leafs have home ice advantage. It's game one. First time in like two years the Leafs have had fans for a home game. The crowd was was excited. The city was excited. People are talking about it.

And again, this is what we've all been waiting for, not even against the Tampa Bay Lightning specifically. But when it comes down to the team themselves, they've been waiting for that moment. We all heard last year how they went up to Tavares cottage and had a conversation about what went wrong and what they need to do, from the beginning of the season.

Even though they've had their individual accomplishments, it has always been, well you know what, there's still work to be done. There's still work to be done. There's more to play for. We have bigger attributions than this.

So the fact that they go into this game where they are by far not the favorite-- last year they there were the mega favorite. This year they are not the favorite at all. People are saying Tampa and five and Tampa in four. We can't say four anymore because we had-- we won game one. And warranted, granted, so the fact that the Leafs not only won but won the way that they did is a absolutely strong statement game from them.

I guess on a negative or maybe a kind of like be careful sign for the Leafs moving forward in a game two, I think what they need to know is that they can't expect every single game in the series to go that way. Maybe Tampa kind of takes this as a, oh, OK, we let our guard down. Maybe we weren't trying as much. We thought it would be a little too easy. But now we know what this Leafs team can bring, so we kind of have to dial up our efforts, up even further, to kind of compensate for that.

I think Andrei Vasilevskiy is definitely going to be better. I think a lot of the forward stars that Tampa has that weren't doing too well in game one are definitely going to be better. So the Leafs can't go into the other games of the series thinking it's going to be this easy. I'm putting easy in air quotes because not easy at all. Those are all well-thought and well-deserved win from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But this was absolutely a statement game not only for Tampa but I think for the rest of the league. And for a lot of people who discounted this Leafs team and thought that they were just a regular season performing team and they didn't have what it takes to do the nitty gritty necessary things to win in the playoffs, and the Leafs checked off every single one of those boxes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • '5-on-5 we looked good' : Fleury bemoans penalty-kill woes in Game-1 loss

    Marc-Andre Fleury believes the Minnesota Wild need to keep the game even-handed if they are to respond to a dispiriting 4-0 loss to St. Louis in their playoff series opener.&nbsp;

  • Lightning Crashes: Tampa Bay comes out flat in Game 1 loss to Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — Midway through Tampa Bay's post-game media availability on Monday, a couple of team staffers replaced the black cushioned chair at the front of the room for a different seat. It was the first time the Lightning were comfortable all night. The reigning Stanley Cup champions served up a dud in a Game 1 loss to Toronto, dropping a 5-0 decision to the Maple Leafs in a one-sided game that delighted the sellout crowd at Scotiabank Arena. "Certainly we need to get back to what our identity is

  • Five Things: Toronto Maple Leafs romp to Game 1 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their first-round NHL playoff series against Tampa Bay with a bang on Monday night with a 5-0 victory over the Lightning. Here's a look at five things from before, during and after Game 1: PENALTY PARADE Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a "borderline violent" series between Tampa Bay and Toronto. Both teams delivered in a rough-and-tumble opener that was loaded with physicality, a steady stream of players to the penalty box, and even an

  • NHL playoff stats: List of Stanley Cup winners, leading scorers, top goalies, MVPs

    Here is a list of key historical stats about the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Maple Leafs

    The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting watch parties for the first two games of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. https://www.abcactionnews.com/sports/hockey/tampa-bay-lightning/tampa-bay-lightning-hosting-watch-parties-during-playoff-series-vs-maple-leafs

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford to have discipline hearing with NHL

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL's department of player safety after receiving a major penalty in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Tampa Bay's Ross Colton. Colton was sent face-first into the boards but escaped serious injury on the play. The Maple Leafs killed off the ensuing five-minute power play a

  • 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch: 10 quarterbacks, 10 non-QBs we like early on

    We have our eyes on some early 2023 NFL draft prospects — 10 quarterbacks and 10 non-QBs.

  • Will Panthers' regular-season dominance translate to playoffs?

    The Panthers carved up the rest of the NHL during the regular season. Now we'll see what they can do in the playoffs.

  • Suns shut down Luka Doncic, Mavericks in Game 1 to take early series lead

    Phoenix led the entire way through on Monday night en route to a Game 1 win.

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • The 'Euphoria' Cast Had A Mini Reunion At the 2022 Met Gala

    Actresses Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and more arrived at the 2022 Met Gala and shared a Euphoria cast reunion.

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • NHL betting: Toronto favored to end playoff drought against two-time defending champs

    Taking a look at the first round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs from a betting perspective.

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug