The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is in active discussions with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his testimony behind closed doors, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. The recent outreach to Pompeo is an indication of the committee's continuing interest in gathering information and testimony from high-level Trump administration officials as it moves toward the release of a public report on its findings this fall. A lawyer for Pompeo declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee.