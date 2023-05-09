Leafs fans preparing for most toxic offseason ever

The Toronto Maple Leafs face an impending offseason in which almost half of its roster will be free agents, Auston Matthews will be entering the final year of his contract and the fanbase will be eager for change on the bench and in the front office if the team fails to rally from a 3-0 second-round deficit to Florida.

Video Transcript

OMAR: They're going to lose! And then it's going to be the start of the worst offseason ever. Oh, is Matthews going to sign? Oh, are they going to trade Nylander? Oh, are they going to trade Marner? Oh, is Dubas going to stay? In the year they finally won a series, they're giving us the worst offseason possible.

And you know what? We asked for it. All you stupid Leafs fans, we want Florida? There you go! We got Florida! And now, we're going to get swept!

ARUN SRINIVASAN: We're stuck in this position where this offseason's going to be hell, as Omar said. Because everything's going to be so reactionary. It's going to be like, well, one of the four guys who are under contract, the big four who are under contract till next year need to be traded or something. Heads will have to roll. And I don't think that's necessarily a good process-based outcome, because this team should be better. All rational, reasonable thought is the Leafs are better than a second round exit team.

And once again, trying to figure out what's wrong with the Maple Leafs is like staring into the sun. So, it's going to be a brutal offseason. The narrative's going to be awful. Hopefully, as a member of the Leafs media, I'm not contributing to that toxicity and discourse. I probably will. But yeah, it's going to be bad. It's going to be bad. And if they get swept on Wednesday, I mean, have at it, you know? Leafs fans are like Knicks fans, so have fun I guess. But--