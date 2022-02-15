  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

Video Transcript

- With all the back and forth as to what is the biggest issue on the Leafs, I actually took to Twitter and asked the question as to where do the Leafs need to improve on the most? Is it defense, or is it on forward? And a whopping majority of Leafs fans believe that it is defense that needs to improve, which does make a lot of sense.

I think we've been paying attention to the second pairing, with Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl and seeing a number of goals against happen with them on the ice. And you have to think, that has to be the area of concern. I mean, in every year in the playoffs, usually it is Jake Muzzin who ends up getting injured, so someone needs to play higher than their pay grade and the Leafs fizzle out. So who is going to end up being that player, being that defense, and being that defensive help for the Leafs?

And can they be that desirable, I guess, factor, or that desirable presence on the blue line? And I think if it comes to the Leafs wanting to go further and beyond in the playoffs, that's an area that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. I understand the hype around trade deadline acquisitions, but I think it needs to happen earlier. And Kyle Dubas hasn't hesitated to make a deal way ahead of the trade deadline. But I guess the unfortunate thing about trades is trades isn't like playing Pokémon or throwing Poké Balls at players.

You can't walk up to a player and throw a Poké Ball at them and then just catch them. You know, you really need to do your research and figure out where the fit is. And I think Dubas has proven time and time again that he can pull off some desirable trades. Now, whether any of those moves actually pay off, we'll have to wait until the playoffs to see.

I mean, just like every year, Ash Ketchum makes his team, he gets all these Pokémon, he goes into the Pokémon league, and we all think that he's going to win and he doesn't. But you know, that one season where he ended up winning was pretty sweet, and I know if the opportunity comes when the Leafs finally do win a playoff round, it will be pretty sweet.

I mean, I'll probably cry. You'll cry, as well. But I'll cry a lot-- one day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What do back-to-back losses mean for Maple Leafs?

    In falling to Calgary and Vancouver, the Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since October. Toronto bounced back in Seattle but should Leafs fans be concerned about the failure to break down stubborn defences and goaltending? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Scotiabank Arena should get busier as Ontario government accelerates attendance plan

    TORONTO — The stands will be a lot busier at Scotiabank Arena this week in the wake of the Ontario government slightly accelerating plans to ease attendance limits at indoor sports events. Initially permitted capacity was going to rise to 50 per cent Feb. 21 and 100 per cent on March 14. That has been pushed forward to Thursday and March 1, respectively, "if public health and health system indicators continue to improve." The last four Toronto Raptors games and two Maple Leaf contests have been

  • What the Tyler Toffoli trade means for the Leafs

    The trade package that sent Tyler Toffoli from Montreal to Calgary may be an indicator of the kind of offer the Maple Leafs may need to make to aquire an impact player with term ahead of the deadline, as per Kyle Dubas' wishes. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Altidore speaks warmly of time in Toronto but hints at backroom unrest at TFC

    Jozy Altidore, in his introductory news conference as a member of the New England Revolution, talked warmly of his time in Toronto but hinted at backroom unrest at his former MLS club. "There were just some things that happened behind the scenes that, you know, you just can't unsee," the veteran forward told a virtual availability Tuesday. "When certain ways, how you live, how you see life, how you see going to work, morals, when those things aren't the same any more in a working environment, I

  • Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli in deal with Canadiens

    The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for two players and two draft picks. Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists.

  • How the Golden Knights are squeezing Jack Eichel into their lineup

    In the NHL, if you're not cheating, are you really trying?

  • IOC defends decision not to award medals if Kamila Valieva finishes in women's singles top three

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its decision not to award medals in the women's singles skating in Beijing if Russia's Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three until her failed drug test has been fully investigated. The 15-year-old’s provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has opted not to re-impose it, citing “exceptional circumstances” and fears she could suffer “irreparable harm” as a result. Valieva, favourite to claim the title, will now be free to compete in the short program at the Capital Indoor Arena on Tuesday, although with the International Olympic Committee having announced that medals will not be presented until a full inquiry into her doping case has been completed.

  • Nets’ Bruce Brown: After trade deadline, everybody likes everybody

    Brown, who had 19 points, 6 rebounds and d6 assists and played solid defense, was given the game ball after the win and noted that there is a much happier "vibe" in the locker room over the past few days. "The locker room, it's just a great vibe in ...

  • Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates banned school mask mandates Monday, handing a victory to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after his effort to impose the ban by executive order stalled in court. The measure already passed the Senate. Youngkin's office has indicated he will sign it and plans to attach an emergency clause letting it take effect immediately. If he does, the bill will go back to the legislature, where it will require a majority vote from each chamber, which cou

  • The picture that sums up Britain’s miserable Winter Olympics

    It was an image that summed up Team GB's lacklustre Olympic Games in Beijing. British bobsledders Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson trapped inside an upturned sled sliding helplessly towards the finish line at 83mph.

  • Fritz Wetherbee: Binky Sews

    It was a game and it was not fair but it was fun to play, I’ll tell you the story.

  • Seattle Kraken debuting all-Black TV broadcast crew vs. Jets

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken say they will make NHL history during Thursday night’s game against Winnipeg when play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh and analyst JT Brown team up to form the first all-Black television broadcast crew to call an NHL game. Fitzhugh and Brown will appear on ROOT Sports Northwest. Fitzhugh is Seattle’s radio play-by-play announcer but will be moving over to the television side for one night while regular TV announcer John Forslund works the national broadcasts

  • 2023 Maserati Grecale starts taking off its camouflage

    Maserati released a batch of photos that give us our best look yet at the 2023 Grecale. The photos reveal some of the SUV's design details.

  • US to face Slovakia in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals

    BEIJING (AP) — Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament. “It’ll be a moment I won’t forget for a long time,” said Knies, who also played for the U.S. against Slovakia in the world junior cha

  • Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Kings

    Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7, third in the Pacific)Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -140, Oilers +118; over/under is 6.5BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Los Angeles. He leads the NHL with 65 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 32 assists.The Kings are 7-11-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 19

  • Humphries has big lead for US at midpoint of Olympic monobob

    BEIJING (AP) — Usually at the midway point of an Olympic women's bobsled race, the standings are super close. Not this one. Kaillie Humphries' first day of Olympic competition for the United States was a runaway, putting the American in complete control of the inaugural women's monobob race. She leads Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta. — her former teammate — by 1.04 seconds, by far the biggest halftime lead in Olympic women's bobsled history. “It wasn't perfect," Humphries said. The stand

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge