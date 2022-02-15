Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.



- With all the back and forth as to what is the biggest issue on the Leafs, I actually took to Twitter and asked the question as to where do the Leafs need to improve on the most? Is it defense, or is it on forward? And a whopping majority of Leafs fans believe that it is defense that needs to improve, which does make a lot of sense.

I think we've been paying attention to the second pairing, with Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl and seeing a number of goals against happen with them on the ice. And you have to think, that has to be the area of concern. I mean, in every year in the playoffs, usually it is Jake Muzzin who ends up getting injured, so someone needs to play higher than their pay grade and the Leafs fizzle out. So who is going to end up being that player, being that defense, and being that defensive help for the Leafs?

And can they be that desirable, I guess, factor, or that desirable presence on the blue line? And I think if it comes to the Leafs wanting to go further and beyond in the playoffs, that's an area that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. I understand the hype around trade deadline acquisitions, but I think it needs to happen earlier. And Kyle Dubas hasn't hesitated to make a deal way ahead of the trade deadline. But I guess the unfortunate thing about trades is trades isn't like playing Pokémon or throwing Poké Balls at players.

You can't walk up to a player and throw a Poké Ball at them and then just catch them. You know, you really need to do your research and figure out where the fit is. And I think Dubas has proven time and time again that he can pull off some desirable trades. Now, whether any of those moves actually pay off, we'll have to wait until the playoffs to see.

I mean, just like every year, Ash Ketchum makes his team, he gets all these Pokémon, he goes into the Pokémon league, and we all think that he's going to win and he doesn't. But you know, that one season where he ended up winning was pretty sweet, and I know if the opportunity comes when the Leafs finally do win a playoff round, it will be pretty sweet.

I mean, I'll probably cry. You'll cry, as well. But I'll cry a lot-- one day.

