Leaf Blower Doubles as Jump Rope for Workers' Fun

Two tradesmen in Toronto took some time out of their busy day for a little bit of fun, hilarious footage shows.

Video by Frankie Elia from 6ixview Asphalt Services shows his employees getting creative with a leaf blower, using it as a skipping rope of sorts, and taking it in turns to jump over it.

Elia told Storyful the video is “just the boys having a good time at work.”

“My guys are very professional and hard working but we know how to make the work environment enjoyable,” he said. Credit: Frankie Elia via Storyful