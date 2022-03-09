Leader of GOP election review receives contract extension
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Michael Gableman agreed to a contract extension Tuesday, extending his taxpayer-funded Republican-led review of the 2020 election.
In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.
The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for
Pascal Siakam met with the media after Thursday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He spoke about bringing a consistent effort every night so the Raptors don’t find themselves in deep holes. He also appreciated how head coach Nick Nurse went to bat for him on his way to being ejected. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution
The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.
The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.
The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!
The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14
Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."
Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.
Sometimes you have no choice but to pull a slide tackle on a hockey rink.
FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea
The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu
Taiwan will cut two years worth of funding for Olympic speed skater Huang Yu-ting after she was pictured wearing a China uniform.
Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.
Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.