Is lead causing youth violence in Cleveland?
Darrick Wade of Cleveland continues to cope with the loss of his 24-year-old son to complications from lead poisoning and is now calling for lead testing of juveniles involved in crime and violence.
Sydney Sweeney showed off her strong legs and toned butt in a new Instagram video where she's slalom skiing on a lake. Sydney frequently gets active outdoors.
The billionaire previously touted the training he's gone through for the fight, ranging from workouts with a UFC fighter and "a kettle bell workout."
Conor McGregor and Jake Paul went at it on social media after the Irish superstar was critcial of Nate Diaz.
The teenager is just a few inches shy of being the same height as his Super Bowl champ father
Princess Anne was once again on-hand to support her daughter at the equestrian competition — held at her Gatcombe Park home
A dark horse team is rumoured to be kicking tires on a Damian Lillard trade. Could the Raptors bring the superstar north of the border?
After noting the Orioles' recent struggles vs. the Rays, TV voice Kevin Brown was taken off the air, stirring outrage among the broadcast fraternity.
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the most of his AL-leading sixth ejection this season during a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Boone was booted by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes against Chicago reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and went into a theatrical, arm-waving display. The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of
The Blue Jays fan base has already fallen in love with Davis Schneider, but his impact at the MLB level remains hard to project.
There aren't any deals as big as the Erik Karlsson trade around the corner, but there are still difference makers who could switch teams.
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
Messi’s appearance against FC Dallas on Sunday night was worth the wait and admission, but something is off.
The story of how Morocco made history again at the Women's World Cup.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising through only his second start of the season before receiving a comebacker off his knee.
England forward Lauren James apologises for her red card during the Women's World Cup last-16 win over Nigeria.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
MONTREAL — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has an all-time great in her corner. Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, former world No. 1 and Olympic gold medallist who’s still playing at 43 years of age, couldn’t have more time for the young player from Laval, Que. "She has the greatest attitude on the court. Unbelievable competitor. I think she's so good for the game,” said Williams in her pre-tournament availability at the National Bank Open. “When you watch her play, you feel like you'r
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
The Tottenham forward will reportedly abandon his pursuit of a transfer if no deal is agreed by the end of this week.