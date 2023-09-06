Lawyers call for mistrial on Day 3 of Starts Right Here murder trial

CBC

The only unionized Starbucks outlet in Vancouver will shut down at the end of September.Leanna Rizzi, a spokesperson for the Seattle-based coffee chain, confirmed the closure of the Dunbar Street location via email, saying the move is due to the lease expiring.Rizzi said the store is one of the smallest in the Starbucks portfolio and it wasn't possible to make necessary investments to renovate it. She said workers at the store will have an opportunity to transfer to a nearby location.Scott Lunny