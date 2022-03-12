In new lawsuit, Gabby Petito's parents claim Brian Laundrie's parents were aware of murder
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie.
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie.
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie have slammed the ‘baseless’ allegations
The Engineers beat Concord Christian 58-49.
The golfing great was introduced by his 14-year-old daughter Sam who spoke of her father’s work ethic.
Anthony Russell was convicted at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday.
Red Pheasant Cree Nation is calling for the RCMP to take a more preventative approach to gang and drug-related violence after the death of a young man from the Saskatchewan community last weekend. Officers from the Battlefords RCMP detachment responded to a firearms call on the First Nation around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 6. They found a 21-year-old dead man on a roadway, RCMP said in a news release earlier this week. RCMP said their investigation has determined he was fatally injured while leavi
'GMA' cohost Michael Strahan was absent from the ABC morning show. After he returned to his seat, fans started asking "Where was Michael Strahan?" Here is how the retired NFL players addressed his disappearance.
A source gave Entertainment Tonight an update on how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doing just over a month after their baby girl’s arrival.
Homicide investigators have been called to North Vancouver after a man died Friday afternoon in a shooting outside a grocery store. A statement from RCMP said shots were fired in the parking lot of the Superstore on Seymour Boulevard, just north of the entrance to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge, around 2:45 p.m. PT. Officers responded and found one man who'd been shot, police said. He died from his injuries at the scene. "This is extremely alarming for the community. This happened at a neighbo
The 14-year-old recalled her father's car wreck in an ace of a speech honoring the golf great.
Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b
Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.
Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.
The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.
Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.
Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.
As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?
Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c
Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.