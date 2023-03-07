Lawsuit: County took money from foster kids
A lawsuit alleges the county took money from foster kids.
Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.
Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details. Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN's long-term contract with Rosneft expired.
Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from
Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...
China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.
China could “infiltrate” Britain’s weapons supply chain, a defence minister has warned.
Henry hub natural gas futures for April fell to $2.62 per million British thermal units, its lowest level in a week.
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit...
An ex-Twitter engineer laid off by Elon told CNN they're struggling to find work, as "tech jobs are just not happening."
The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term than the oil market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.
YELLOWKNIFE — Airlines that operate in the North — where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods — say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds. "With the COVID effect, that took a lot of people out of the marketplace," said Michael Rodyniuk, president and chief executive officer of Canadian North. "It's not as attractive as it used to be to become a pilot." Rodyniuk said new regulations that aim t
Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.
Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...
National Grid has told an emergency coal power station to start warming up as the country braces for a cold snap on Tuesday.
Chinese economic officials expressed confidence Monday they can meet this year’s growth target of “around 5%” by generating 12 million new jobs and encouraging consumer spending following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home. “There are many policy tools in our toolbox,” the deputy chairman of the National Reform and Development Commission, Li Chunlin, said at a news conference held during the meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature. This year's job creation target is 12 million, up from last year’s goal of 11 million and below the 12.1 million that was achieved, according to Li.
Canada's Manulife Financial Corp plans at least two more top-tier hires in China this month as it targets the pensions business in the fast-ageing society after taking full control of a joint venture, senior executives said. After becoming in November the first foreign financial firm to receive regulatory approval to wholly own a funds joint venture, Canada's largest insurer has shaken up the unit's management by appointing a new chairman and a new general manager. Having 100% ownership of a local unit with access to China's newly launched private pension scheme will help Manulife accelerate its plans to tap the retirement business opportunity, Paul Lorentz, CEO of Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), told Reuters in an interview last week.
Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...
Warner Bros. Discovery, which is struggling with billions of dollars in debt, is willing to pay more money to executives who might be able to help reduce it. The owner of HBO, Discovery Channel and Food Network said Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would pay out new […]