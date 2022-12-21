Lawsuit against Glen Oaks Country Club claims toxic pool chemicals made children sick

The Canadian Press

Chris Bassitt's expectations for the 2023 Blue Jays are as high as those of the average Toronto fan. Bassitt and the Blue Jays announced that they had agreed to a US$63 million, three-year deal on Friday. The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher said that although he was pursued by several teams in free agency the Blue Jays were the right fit because he feels they could win it all. "I think they're capable of winning a World Series, or I would not have come," said Bassitt in a video call with Toront