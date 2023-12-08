New lawsuit in 2019 Phoenix Fire truck crash

Reuters

American Airlines has asked a U.S. appeals court to reverse a judge's decision that sided with the U.S. Department of Justice and declared that its now-scrapped U.S. Northeast partnership with JetBlue Airways was anticompetitive. American Airlines in a brief filed late on Wednesday told the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that while its joint venture with JetBlue is over, the judge's ruling invalidating their partnership must be overturned because it threatens a wide range of other collaborations between competitors. American said U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin's "sweeping" decision ruled against their partnership even though joint ventures are "virtually never" deemed illegal under antitrust law "because they usually have a pro-competitive rationale."