Lawrence fallen marine returns home Saturday

The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423 feet and gave Baltimore the decisive lead. The Orioles have won five games in September, one more than they won in August. It was an all-around tough night for Ray, who got into an exchange with