Lawrence Butler's sacrifice fly
Lawrence Butler lifts a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the 5th, giving the A's a 1-0 lead
Lawrence Butler lifts a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the 5th, giving the A's a 1-0 lead
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are set to clash Saturday in a high-stakes battle for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
As one of the most anticipated college football seasons creeps around the corner, so too does a most unusual coaching hiring cycle.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
The Lakers have ranked first or second in national TV games every year since LeBron James came to town.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald answer questions submitted by listeners on NFL teams, schemes and much more.