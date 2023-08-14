Lawnmower drivers compete in 14-hour endurance race

STORY: This is an all-night, 500-lap race with lawnmowers, complete with pit stops

Fifty teams took part in the 2023 event

Three people per team took turns to finish the laps

This year went two hours over the typical 12-hour mark to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the British Lawn Mower Racing Association

A team called Bullseye Racing won first with their Group 4 mower

[Alfie Smith / Driver, Bullseye Racing]

"I think we had the right gearing (for the race). I think we had a nice long gearing and that's what done it. Less stress on the engine and made it work. I still can't believe it to be honest. I still can't believe it."