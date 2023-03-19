Lawmakers wrap up busy legislative session

Reuters

A ban on certain components by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE could have a significant impact on Germany's mobile network if they have to be replaced on a larger scale, according to a German economy ministry letter seen by Reuters. The German government is currently carrying out a review of telecom tech suppliers which it says is not directed at specific manufacturers. If extensive changes are required as a result of a ban or regulation, "there is likely to be significant impact on the operation of mobile networks and the fulfilment of coverage requirements," said the letter to the Bundestag lower house of parliament's economic committee.