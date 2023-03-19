Lawmakers wrap up busy legislative session
The former president’s critics warn against Kevin McCarthy’s ‘dangerous’ defence
Conservatives already had a long list of steep demands in exchange for funding the government. Interfering in an ongoing investigation is a new one.
A Texas doctor advising a committee in the state Senate has been removed from the committee after repeatedly calling trans people 'paedophiles'Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs
The Kansas Court of Appeals cited a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court that upheld abortion access under the state constitution.
A GOP Florida lawmaker said the bill would ban girls from discussing periods after a Democrat pointed out girls can start menstruating at age 10.
Two lawsuits have been filed against Idaho’s new law eliminating student IDs as a valid form of voter identification.
A ban on certain components by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE could have a significant impact on Germany's mobile network if they have to be replaced on a larger scale, according to a German economy ministry letter seen by Reuters. The German government is currently carrying out a review of telecom tech suppliers which it says is not directed at specific manufacturers. If extensive changes are required as a result of a ban or regulation, "there is likely to be significant impact on the operation of mobile networks and the fulfilment of coverage requirements," said the letter to the Bundestag lower house of parliament's economic committee.
“Let’s be clear about what this bill is all about – politics,” Kelly said.
A coalition of advocates dedicated to stemming the tide of violence and missing persons cases in Indian Country is demanding more transparency from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, saying there should be greater accountability in the system for vetting state-appointed positions that serve Indigenous communities. About 30 protesters gathered Friday in the state Capitol rotunda to voice concerns about the Democratic governor’s contested pick to head the state’s Indian Affairs Department. The Navajo Nation president also has said he cannot support the appointment.
In a statement speaking out against legislation rushed forward by Republicans, Kentucky’s top education leader said the state Department of Education will hold a summit in support of LGBTQIA+ people and youth.
The "Life is a Human Right Act" became law after the state's governor, Mark Gordon, refused to veto it. The medication ban will take effect on Sunday.
This might be good for insurance companies, maybe — maybe — for policy holders’ premiums. But is it good for Floridians? ” the Editorial Board asks.
The legislature was poised to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto if he had used it on the anti-rioting bill.
Omar is the first Somali-American member of Congress and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota. Learn about her finances and political life.
The bill is now scheduled for an executive session on March 22.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to give regulators greater power over the banking sector, including leveraging higher fines for managers, clawing back executives' compensation and barring officials from failed banks, according to a statement released by the White House. "No one is above the law," Biden said in the statement, "and strengthening accountability is an important deterrent to prevent mismanagement in the future." The current law "limits the administration’s authority to hold executives responsible," he said.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators raced against the clock Friday to advance hard-fought proposals aimed at safeguarding abortion access, delivering tax relief and reducing gun violence in the final hours of a 60-day legislative session. Republicans in the legislative minority raised a series of objections during a House floor debate to a bill that aims to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state interference, prosecution or extradition attempts. In a victory for abort
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously issued a preliminary injunction last year, temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the law.
As violent crime persists in the nation’s capital, and after Congress blocked D.C.’s attempt to revise its criminal code, Republicans are using the city’s struggles to hammer Democrats on public safety.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bills were filed, hearings were planned and blame was cast as Congress reacted this past week to the abrupt failure of two banks. A look at what lawmakers are saying and planning as the fallout continues from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. QUICK LEGISLATIVE FIXES UNLIKELY While President Joe Biden called Monday on Congress to strengthen the rules for banks to prevent future failures, lawmakers are divided on whether any legislation is needed. Some congr