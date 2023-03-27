Lawmakers try to stop train derailment waste's arrival to Maryland

City officials may have found a way to stop the discharge of toxic waste from the Ohio train derailment into Baltimore's system. Some local elected officials and state lawmakers are trying to prevent the treatment and discharge of the material into the Back River. Thirty-eight cars of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 28 in eastern Ohio. The Associated Press reported that half of the almost 5,000 residents of East Palestine, Ohio, had to evacuate for days when responders intentionally burned toxic chemicals in some of the derailed cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion, leaving residents with lingering health concerns.