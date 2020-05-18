Lawmakers Thrown Out of Hong Kong Legislative Council After Protesting

A number of lawmakers clashed with security inside the Hong Kong Legislative Council on May 18 after the opposition protested in an attempt to stall the election of a pro-Beijing chair of the House Committee.

At least 14 lawmakers were thrown out of the chamber, according to reports.

The incident started between opposition lawmakers and security guards who were protecting Chan Kin-por, a pro-establishment politician, who had been appointed to run the election of the new House Committee chair.

One protester carried a sign reading “CCP [Chinese Communist Party] tramples HK legislature.” Credit: Hong Kong Legislative Council via Storyful