Former lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appoint three Indigenous people to fill the three New Brunswick vacancies in the Senate. Nicholas says with a third seat opening up this week, it's a perfect time to ensure representation from the three Indigenous nations whose territories are in modern-day New Brunswick. "I'd like to see all three. I'm serious," said Nicholas, a member of Tobique First Nation. "I think we need a Mi'kmaw voice, we need a P