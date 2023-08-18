Law enforcement expert explains what's next in Rachel Morin case

After police linked DNA found at the scene of Rachel Morin's killing to a case across the country, many are wondering, "What happens next?" WBAL Radio talk show host and law enforcement expert T.J. Smith explained what investigators will turn their focus to. "What these agencies will start to do is try to figure out if there is some sort of nexus between a person who lives in Harford County that has some sort of relationship with Los Angeles or vice versa and start to try to narrow it down," Smith said.