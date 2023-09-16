Law enforcement agencies statewide team up to take down organized retail theft
Organized retail crime has become a statewide issue, prompting the governor to invest millions of dollars into local law enforcement efforts to combat the issue. Recently, the Bakersfield Police Department completed an operation at Valley Plaza Mall that resulted in 17 arrests. Operations like the one in Bakersfield are happening all across the state, with law enforcement agencies teaming up to take down the offenders. 23ABC's Veronica Morley has more.