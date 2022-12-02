Lava Spurts From Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone as Flows Approach Major Highway

Footage captured by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava spurting out of fissure 3 at the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii on December 1.

According to the USGS, the fissure 3 lava flows were approaching a major highway on Hawaii’s big island.

As of Thursday, December 1, the edge of the lava flows were about 3.4 miles from Saddle Road, despite the advancement rate slowing significantly. Credit: United States Geological Survey via Storyful