Lava Spews From Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as Alert Level is Raised

The Kilauea volcano continued to erupt in Hawaii’s Halemaumau Crater on Friday, January 6, according to USGS Volcanoes.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the eruption resumed on Thursday, prompting the volcano’s alert level to be raised from a watch to a warning, and its aviation color code change from orange to red.

Aerial footage posted by the USGS on Friday shows Kilauea erupting. Credit: USGS via Storyful