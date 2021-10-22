Lava Shoots From Cumbre Vieja Volcano, Lighting Up Night Sky

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flowed across more than 825 hectares (about 3.2 square miles) on the island of La Palma as of Thursday, October 21, after local government ordered new evacuations the day prior.

This footage filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute at the Llano del Jable Astronomical Viewpoint shows an eruption at 8:35 pm local time, according to a tweet by the institute.

Up to 50 homes near the town of La Laguna were evacuated on October 20 as the lava flow advanced, according to the local emergency service 1-1-2 Canarias. The lava had destroyed more than 2,100 buildings by October 19, according to authorities. Credit: Canary Islands Volcanology Institute via Storyful