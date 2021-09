After a two-hour pause in volcanic activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma began to erupt once more on Monday, September 27.

Video posted just before midnight on Monday shows lava pouring from the crater at night.

Copernicus EMS said satellite imagery indicated that some 589 homes and 21 kilometers of roadway had been destroyed by volcanic activity by early Tuesday. Credit: Antonio Camacho via Storyful