Lava From Mauna Loa May Reach Major Highway Within a Week

Lava flowing from the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii may reach the Daniel K Inouye Highway in one week, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Footage from the USGS shows lava spurting from the Northeast Rift Zone on Thursday, December 1.

USGS said that as of 1 pm local time on Thursday, the edge of the lava was approximately 3.2 miles (5.2 km) from the highway, and the earliest it is expected to reach the highway is in one week. Credit: United States Geological Survey via Storyful