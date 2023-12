Bursts of lava spewed from Sicily’s Mount Etna on Friday, December 1, as Europe’s tallest volcano erupted once more, creating a potential “fallout of ash” in the area, local officials said.

This footage was captured by Rosario Catania, who said it was filmed from Nicolosi on Friday night.

“Thank you, Etna, for putting on this light show,” they wrote on Facebook shortly after filming the footage. Credit: Rosario Catania via Storyful