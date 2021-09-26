Lava Gushes From Vent at Spain's Cumbre Vieja Volcano

Volcanologists from Italy studying the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma captured up-close drone footage on Sunday, September 26, showing lava spewing from a vent.

The footage was tweeted by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) which said members of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) had captured it that day.

The team from Italy had been working on the island for several days, taking thermal images of the volcano and lending their expertise on ash analysis to Spanish volcanologists, Involcan said. Credit: @INGVvulcani via Storyful