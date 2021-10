Lava flow was reported in the Camino de La Vinagrera area of Spain’s La Palma island on October 9, almost three weeks after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting.

This footage was released by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. More than 471 hectares had been affected by the volcano’s eruption as of October 8, the island’s local council reported. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful