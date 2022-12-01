Lava Flows From Dominant Fissure on Mauna Loa

Fissure 3, the dominant source of flow on Mauna Loa, sent lava north towards the Daniel K Inouye Highway on Wednesday, November 30.

The lava front was 3.6 miles from the highway, also known as Saddle Road, on Wednesday afternoon, the USGS said.

The service said on Wednesday that the lava flows from Fissure 3 had slowed to 0.02 miles per hour. The flows were expected to spread out as they reached a flatter area.

This footage shows the activity at Fissure 3 on Wednesday morning. Credit: USGS Volcanoes via Storyful