Lava Flow From Mauna Loa Snakes Down Channel Towards Hawaii Highway

Volcanic lava flowed down a channel towards a highway in Hawaii on December 5.

Video shows the fissure 3 lava channel at the Mauna Loa volcano.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said lava velocities close to the vent were about 18 mph, while downslope the flow was at a rate of 21 mph.

On December 4, the USGS said the lava flow from the eruption was about 2.25 miles from Saddle Road, a highway in the region. Credit: USGS/L Gallant via Storyful