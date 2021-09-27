Lava engulfs churches, houses in La Palma

A church in Todoque was seen collapsing in thick smoke that surrounded it, its bell tower falling to the gound.

The eruption of the volcano has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began on Sept. 19.

Experts said on Sunday there were currently two active lava flows from the island's Cumbre Vieja volcano, one fast-moving flow to the north and a slower one to the south.

La Palma's airport reopened on Sunday although all flights were cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and produce ash clouds over the surrounding area.