Lava continues to erupt from Hawaii volcano

Video released by the USGS from Monday (October 04) showed lava bubbling up in the crater.

The volcano alert level for Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano was lowered on Monday from 'Warning' to 'Watch'.

An update on the USGS web site said that lava flow is now taking place only in the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit.

While the lava presents no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea continue to be warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.