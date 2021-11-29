Lava bursts from new opening on La Palma's volcano

Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (INVOLCAN) said one new lava vent opened overnight on the Cumbre Vieja volcano, as huge clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.

La Palma airport was finally able to reopen on Sunday after cleaning services removed the accumulation of ash from the past days, airport operator Aena said.

Until Saturday, the lava stream had engulfed 1,1151 hectares of land, according to La Palma local authorities, and the eruption has damaged or destroyed nearly 2,700 buildings, forcing the evacuation of thousands from their homes on the island.