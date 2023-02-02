Lauri Markkanen with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors
Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/01/2023
Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/01/2023
Reporting on trade talks involving Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse on HoopsHype.
A conversation with the former Finals MVP about his growing role in the wine world and why he thinks so many fellow players are following suit.
With tough decisions on the horizon for Toronto on stars like Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby, the future of head coach Nick Nurse is anything but certain.
Heat’s Herro at peace if again bypassed for All-Star Game
Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players — seven from the Eastern Conference, seven more from the Western Conference — who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. They’ll join the pool of 10 starters: the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Ke
James is the only non-point guard to rank in the top 20 in career assists. He moved into the fourth all-time as crept that much closer to the scoring title.
Here's a table of the number of close games for each NBA team, the total amount of incorrect calls or no-calls in those games, the number of those calls that went in favor of each team, and the percentage of favorable calls each team received.
Miami Heat facing taxing problem without big move
Paolo Banchero's rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year's draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year's Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game. Banchero — who leads all rookies with a 20.7 points-per-game average — may still be selected as an All-Star reserve. Those players will be revealed Thursday. “Anytime you can get a chance to be a part of All-Sta
Heat begins Knicks season series with play-in offering deterrent
The three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP is wagering $11,000 that Boston will win the NBA Finals this summer.
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/31/2023
LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds but the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
LeBron James should pass former Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in early February.
Weather issues in Dallas are causing major headaches for several NBA teams that need to enter or leave the city via plane.
Orlando Robinson (Miami Heat) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/31/2023
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 01/31/2023
Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team. Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list.
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Warriors are 15-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the league scoring 118.1 points per game while s
Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a 3-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 01/31/2023