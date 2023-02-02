Lauri Markkanen with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

The Canadian Press

Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players — seven from the Eastern Conference, seven more from the Western Conference — who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. They’ll join the pool of 10 starters: the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Ke