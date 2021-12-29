Lauri Markkanen with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Lauri Markkanen (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 12/28/2021
Canada's rout of Austria was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage.
Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, has died.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
Another wave of NHL postponements were announced on Tuesday.
Marchand ripped the league and union for implementing "taxi squads" to keep games going, but not allowing them for the Olympics so NHLers can participate in Beijing.
"He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”
The Americans forfeited Tuesday's game against Switzerland and began a team-wide quarantine after two players tested positive for Covid.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Justin Sourdif has received a one-game suspension at the World Juniors for an illegal hit.
Beijing Olympic organizers continue to stand by a policy that could bar athletes from the Winter Games long after they’ve cleared infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Bobby Portis scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee has won four in a row and five of its last seven. Since starting the season 6-8, the Bucks have gone 17-5 to surge back near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. “The ball movement, the playing together and the unselfishness really stood out,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Guys
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garrett Temple nailed four 3-pointers in a 3:50 span of the fourth quarter and rookie Herb Jones scored a career-high 26 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 108-104 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers led by as many as 23 points in the first quarter but could not ward off a strong three quarters by the Pelicans. Ricky Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland before injuring his left knee on a non-contact
MIAMI (AP) — Miami had eight players available, losing one after he had completed his pregame warmup. Washington had players getting crash courses in Wizards terminology a couple hours before actually getting into the game. It wasn't an easy night for either side. It was just slightly more enjoyable for Miami. Tyler Herro scored 32 points off the Miami bench, Jimmy Butler finished with 25 points and a career-best 15 assists, and the depleted Heat held off the depleted Wizards 119-112 on Tuesday
Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan are both healthy.