Lauri Markkanen with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

STORY: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72. His career spanned more than four decades, including roles in the James Bond films, and starring in the 1990’s British TV series ‘Cracker’ as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward Fitzgerald. Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, the actor changed his name as a homage to celebrated jazz musician John Coltrane. He played a string of key television roles before winning international fame, but perhaps none as big – or larger than life – as Hagrid. He spoke about the part in 2001, after the release of the first film. "Oh, it would have been sacrilegious, it would have been completely inappropriate to do anything other than the book. Really, because children are very particular and they would notice if you were to do anything wrong ... Jo Rowling, who wrote it, said I was the only man to play Hagrid." J.K. Rowling led the tributes on Twitter, calling Coltrane an "incredible talent," adding "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.” Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her condolences, saying his role in the crime series "Cracker" was her favorite. Coltrane died in a Scottish hospital, according to reporting by Britain's PA Media. He is survived by his sister, two children, and their mother.